‘Feeds’ gives Facebook users more control over what they see, discover

Every day, Floridians use Facebook to share memories, experiences, photos and so much more with their communities whether it be family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, or classmates.

Facebook has always focused on helping people communicate, share and explore their communities.

Now, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is introducing a “Feeds” tab as an alternative to the current Feed tab — previously known as News Feed — that makes it easier for people to not only find the content they want, but to further customize their experience.

The Feeds tab, which has started to appear in the shortcut bar of users’ Facebook apps, allows people to view the posts from their friends as well as Groups and Pages they follow in reverse chronological order, without ranking or recommended content. People can see all content from these connections, and they have the control to filter to see only friends or Groups content, for example.

In addition, Home — the new name of the tab you first see when you open the app — will transition into more of a discovery engine, using AI to recommend content that is interesting and relevant to each user.

Over time, people will see more recommended content in their Feed on the Home tab, making it easier for people to find interesting content, especially from the growing creator community.