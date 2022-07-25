Last Call for 7.25.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The new list of the 100 most influential Floridians in state politics will be revealed in the forthcoming edition of INFLUENCE Magazine.

Set to debut later this year, the fall edition of INFLUENCE Magazine will profile the 100 people who leave the biggest footprints in Florida politics — who are not in elected office.

From lobbyists and major donors to academics and journalists, the INFLUENCE 100 is the benchmark for recognizing Florida’s political elite.

Think Fortune 500 just for Florida’s influence industry.

Right now, we are accepting nominations for who should be considered for inclusion in the INFLUENCE 100. We also are looking for panelists to serve on an ad hoc selection committee.

The bar has been set pretty high for this list. We’re talking about Mori Hosseini/Nick Iarossi/Eric Silagy territory here, so aim high with your suggestions.

Again, this is a list of influencers, not elected officials, so you won’t see Ron DeSantis or Buddy Dyer. But it could include politicians out of office such as, say, Richard Corcoran.

Please email me at [email protected] with your suggestions.

Quote of the Day

“Instead of going for the kill, instead of going for the win right now and helping the Ukrainians when they’re at their weakest, we’re going to fiddle fart around and just provide just enough rather than help them with what they need.”

— U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, on the shortcomings of U.S. foreign policy in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

