Fifth-highest ranking U.S. House Democrat endorses Jared Moskowitz for Congress

The fifth-highest ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives Monday endorsed Jared Moskowitz as the best candidate to represent South Florida in Congress.

The U.S. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries gave Moskowitz the nod as his choice to succeed Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

“I’m thankful for Chairman Jeffries’ support as we enter the final month of this campaign,” said Moskowitz, currently a gubernatorial appointee to the Broward County Commission.

“As one of the highest-ranking members of Congress and someone who will be leading the caucus for years to come, Chairman Jeffries plays an important part in shaping our strategy, and I look forward to working with him to pass Democratic policy priorities in Congress. I trust his leadership, and I appreciate his faith in me.”

Jeffries is the early favorite to lead congressional Democrats after Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps down from the leadership role she’s held for nearly 19 years.

Moskowitz, the front-runner in this congressional race, was the first major candidate to announce his intention to represent the district that straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties. His announcement came days after Deutch announced he would be leaving Congress to lead the American Jewish Committee at the end of this congressional term.

Moskowitz is vying for the Democratic nomination for the seat in the Aug. 23 Primary against five Democrats. They are Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen, former Anti-Defamation League Florida Regional Director Hava Holzhauer, perennial candidate Allen Ellison, entrepreneur Michaelangelo Hamilton and Mike Trout, former professional pianist and Central Florida Community Development Corporation Board.

A number of Republicans are also in the race, but the district, which stretches from Boca Raton to Fort Lauderdale, leans heavily Democratic and the winner of the Democratic nomination is likely to win the seat.

Moskowitz, who began his political career at age 25 with election to the Parkland City Commission, has earned endorsements from all levels of government, from the Chairman of the Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation Commission to former statewide elected officials. He’s also drawn heavyweight endorsements like that of former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

The district includes parts of Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Oakland Park and Pompano Beach, as well as Boca Raton, Parkland, Margate and Lighthouse Point.