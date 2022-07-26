Tallahassee, Leon County candidates drop consultant who posted offensive video

Candidates for Tallahassee and Leon County offices parted ways with a consultant in the wake of her posting an offensive video on Facebook.

Tina Reason was one of the campaign managers for Tallahassee City Commission Seat 3 candidate David Bellamy. She also had ties to the campaigns of Leon County Commission candidate Dustin Rivest and Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox.

The Facebook post included an eight-second clip of White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. The video was altered to show her wearing clown makeup.

Bellamy quickly distanced himself from Reason in an issued statement.

“As soon as I was made aware of this incident, I spoke with Tina and informed her that my campaign would be parting ways and no longer needed her services,” he said. “I take sensitive issues very seriously and will not tolerate it.”

Rivest, who is running for Leon County Commissioner District 5, told Florida Politics that Reason had been brought on by his minority outreach director Stanley Sims and that he didn’t work with her directly. He said Reason called and voluntarily stepped down.

“It was completely inappropriate and just very unfortunate,” Rivest said. “I don’t know how you can work in the political spectrum and not realize that that is inappropriate.”

Maddox confirmed his campaign broke ties with Reason after learning about the video.

“There is no place in leadership for making fun of someone for any reason, and I will not associate myself with those who do,” Maddox said. “Since this event, Ms. Reason has apologized both to me personally as well as the public for the video. However, I cannot at this time associate my campaign with her services.”

Reason issued an apology on Facebook.

“I made a huge error in judgment by sharing an inappropriate and offensive video,” Reason said. “I (accept) responsibility for my actions & feel it is best to distance myself from the David Bellamy for Tallahassee City Commission Campaign.”

“It is with deep regret that I’ve offended anyone, please accept my sincere apology,” she added.

According to campaign finance records, Bellamy last paid Reason $1,520 on July 15. The Rivest campaign has given her a total of $4,199 in the month of July. Reason received $285 from Maddox on July 15.