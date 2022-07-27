Gov. DeSantis riffs on Joe Biden COVID-19 diagnosis in latest anti-vax mandate riff

Gov. Ron DeSantis yet again riffed President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis in another denunciation of vaccine mandates.

DeSantis, addressing media and supporters Wednesday at Harpoon Harry’s in Tampa, led off his remarks with comments on the President’s health, minutes before CNN reported the President’s first negative test in five days.

“We just saw Joe Biden test positive for COVID, right? And I’ve said we obviously wish him well on that, but you know, this is a guy that’s taken how many booster shots? I mean, seriously, (he’s) done all this stuff and gets it.”

DeSantis received the single-shot “one and done” Johnson and Johnson vaccine last year. Asked if he’d had a booster in December, he suggested not, telling the Fox News Channel he’d only had the “normal shot.”

Biden has had four shots already, meanwhile, with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and two subsequent booster shots.

DeSantis has messaged on Biden’s positive diagnosis throughout the President’s recuperation, including at a speech in Tampa Friday.

“I want to wish the President a speedy recovery from COVID, and America a speedy recovery from Biden,” DeSantis quipped at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Both Friday’s remarks to a partisan crowd and Wednesday’s remarks at a state-sanctioned event were crowd pleasers.

DeSantis on Wednesday also remarked on the irony of Biden advocating vaccine mandates through the federal government.

“They’ve kicked people out of the military based on these COVID shots. They’re trying to kick people out of the National Guard around the country based on these,” DeSantis said. “These are shots where you take all these boosters and still get infected. There’s no justification to impose those mandates on anybody.”

“It’s based on exercising power over people,” DeSantis contended.

DeSantis delved into vaccine mandates as one drag on military recruitment, but suggested the “massive recruiting problem” had deeper roots.

“There’s a lot of factors for why the recruiting is so poor into the military,” DeSantis said, including “woke ideology” and an unclear sense of “mission.”