July 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis riffs on Joe Biden COVID-19 diagnosis in latest anti-vax mandate riff

A.G. GancarskiJuly 27, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

HeadlinesInfluence

Abortion, trans care, guns and diversity get attention at upcoming Florida Medical Association meeting

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s CD 25 rival matches her Q2 fundraising draw

desantis v biden
'This is a guy that's taken how many booster shots?'

Gov. Ron DeSantis yet again riffed President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis in another denunciation of vaccine mandates.

DeSantis, addressing media and supporters Wednesday at Harpoon Harry’s in Tampa, led off his remarks with comments on the President’s health, minutes before CNN reported the President’s first negative test in five days.

“We just saw Joe Biden test positive for COVID, right? And I’ve said we obviously wish him well on that, but you know, this is a guy that’s taken how many booster shots? I mean, seriously, (he’s) done all this stuff and gets it.”

DeSantis received the single-shot “one and done” Johnson and Johnson vaccine last year. Asked if he’d had a booster in December, he suggested not, telling the Fox News Channel he’d only had the “normal shot.”

Biden has had four shots already, meanwhile, with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and two subsequent booster shots.

DeSantis has messaged on Biden’s positive diagnosis throughout the President’s recuperation, including at a speech in Tampa Friday.

“I want to wish the President a speedy recovery from COVID, and America a speedy recovery from Biden,” DeSantis quipped at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Both Friday’s remarks to a partisan crowd and Wednesday’s remarks at a state-sanctioned event were crowd pleasers.

DeSantis on Wednesday also remarked on the irony of Biden advocating vaccine mandates through the federal government.

“They’ve kicked people out of the military based on these COVID shots. They’re trying to kick people out of the National Guard around the country based on these,” DeSantis said. “These are shots where you take all these boosters and still get infected. There’s no justification to impose those mandates on anybody.”

“It’s based on exercising power over people,” DeSantis contended.

DeSantis delved into vaccine mandates as one drag on military recruitment, but suggested the “massive recruiting problem” had deeper roots.

“There’s a lot of factors for why the recruiting is so poor into the military,” DeSantis said, including “woke ideology” and an unclear sense of “mission.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAbortion, trans care, guns and diversity get attention at upcoming Florida Medical Association meeting

nextFed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories