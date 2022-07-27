Sugar farmers donate youth sports equipment to the Montura Clubhouse

Members of the Montura youth summer camp have a new set of soccer nets and basketball hoops to enjoy during their off time, thanks to some charitable donations from Florida’s sugar farmers.

U.S. Sugar helped ship that equipment to the Montura Clubhouse, located inside the small Hendry County Community. In total, the donation to the community included two recreational soccer goals and four basketball hoops.

“This donation is exciting for the youth of Montura, which will now have new equipment to use for youth basketball and soccer,” said Juan Mata, Chairman of the Central County Water Control District, which oversees operations at the Montura Clubhouse.

“Sports bring our local families together, so we are grateful to have new equipment thanks to the generosity of U.S. Sugar.”

The Montura Clubhouse is open to all in the community, but also hosts an annual youth summer camp. According to a release from U.S. Sugar, the equipment will be available to host future tournaments, open to individuals across Hendry.

“Sports are at the heart and soul of the Montura community, so when we learned new equipment was needed, we were happy to provide it,” said Brannan Thomas, Community Relations Manager for U.S. Sugar. “I look forward to seeing what opportunities this new equipment will provide for area kids — and adults — and how it will bring the community together.”

Thomas joined Director of Corporate Communications Ryan Duffy and Chief Financial Officer Elaine Wood late last week to see the new equipment installed. Hendry County Commissioner Ramon Iglesias, who represents Montura, praised the charitable contributions and said they would be put to good use.

“It’s not every day our local children receive new sports equipment,” Iglesias said. “We are incredibly thankful to U.S. Sugar for help making this happen.”

The donation is the latest act of charity from Florida’s sugar farmers, who have helped fund STEM learning, donate Christmas gifts, and more to help the surrounding community.