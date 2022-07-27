July 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Forecast: Florida is still growing but faces future slowdown

Associated PressJuly 27, 20222min0

Related Articles

APolitical

Sugar farmers donate youth sports equipment to the Montura Clubhouse

APoliticalHeadlines

How far can it fall? AAA says gas prices dropped another 17 cents

APoliticalHeadlines

‘Heat’-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel ‘Heat 2’

miami beach ap
Florida’s population growth appears to have peaked last year with a 1.6% growth rate.

Florida grew slightly over a previous forecast in the first quarter of this year, but slowing population growth due to deaths outpacing births is still in the Sunshine State’s future over the next decade, according to estimates released last week.

The estimates released by the state Demographic Estimating Conference showed that Florida’s population growth appears to have peaked last year with a 1.6% growth rate.

Florida’s population in 2022 will stand at more than 22 million residents, trailing only California and Texas in size. The April 1 estimate was 3,795 residents higher than a forecast last December, reflecting an increase in migration.

While Florida will continue to grow over the next decade and beyond, with its population reaching just short of 25 million residents by 2032, it’s pace of growth will slow down to 0.8% in 10 years and 0.6% by 2039, according to the estimates.

The slowdown will be driven primarily by deaths outpacing births in the next decade and a half, but fewer people moving to Florida also will play a role, according to the estimates.

Net migration to Florida appears to have peaked at more than 404,000 people in 2020, and it’s expected to be only about two-thirds of that by 2032 — or more than 262,000 people.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis combats 'woke' corporate governance criteria in new legislative proposal

nextJosh Hawley, Ted Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories