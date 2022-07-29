July 29, 2022
Clay County Commission, School Board candidates receive Builders’ endorsement

clay county historic courthouse
'They will encourage smart growth and investment in Clay County.'

The Northeast Florida Builders Association has endorsed five local Clay County candidates, including three incumbents.

The Builders gave their backing to Betsy Condon and Rodney Herring for the County Commission. For the School Board, they sided with Ashley Gilhousen, Michele Hanson and Janice Kerekes.

“These candidates understand the importance of the construction industry and the fact that it helps drive the economic growth and success of Northeast Florida,” Clay Builders Council Chairman Chris Dougherty said in a statement. “They will encourage smart growth and investment in Clay County, which will bring more jobs and further improve the lives of their fellow citizens.”

Herring is running in District 2 against Alexandra Compere, who put thousands of her own dollars into the campaign, in the Republican Primary. She’s brought in more than $34,600 compared to Herring’s $4,150, but Compere has spent less than $3,000 and Herring has spent less than $2,000 so far.

Leroy Edwards is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Condon is the Commission Vice Chairwoman and incumbent in District 4. She’s in an open Republican Primary against Dale Carter. She has the cash advantage here, bringing in $25,250 and spending more than $6,300 so far. Carter has $6,000 in contributions and spent more than $4,600.

Kerkes is behind financially in her re-election bid for the School Board, second in raised funds and money spent in the three-way race, though she’s first in in-kind contributions with nearly $6,000. She’s raised $15,780 and spent less than $960 for the District 1 race. Erin Skipper raised around $24,000 and spent close to $14,000, while Charles Kirk raised more than $9,500 and spent around $8,100.

Hanson, meanwhile, is challenging incumbent District 4 School Board member Tina Bullock. Hanson posted more than $14,100 in contributions, but she’s spent more than $12,800 of it. Bullock brought in around $7,900 and spent less than $1,000.

For the School Board’s District 5 seat, Gilhousen raised close to 12,100 while spending around $2,500. She’s receiving a challenge from Gerald Beasley, who raised more than $3,100 and spent more than $1,600.

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

