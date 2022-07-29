U.S. News & World Report names Tampa General best hospital in Tampa Bay — again

The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report on U.S. News Best Hospitals is out, and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has once again secured the #1 ranked hospital in Tampa Bay for the seventh consecutive year.

TGH is also the only hospital in Florida to be ranked in the top 50 nationally or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in all 12 data-driven specialties for this year’s report.

“To be recognized as a national leader in health care for seven consecutive years is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment to the world-class clinical excellence delivered by our entire team day after day,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris.

U.S. News Best Hospitals ranked Tampa General as one of the top 50 hospitals in the nation in the following seven medical specialties:

— Ear, Nose and Throat — ranked #16 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida.

— Diabetes and Endocrinology — ranked #27 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida.

— Orthopedics — ranked #33 in the U.S.

— Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — ranked #34 in the U.S.

— Obstetrics and Gynecology — ranked #40 in the U.S. and #1 in Florida.

— Rehabilitation — tied for #40 in the U.S.

— Pulmonology and Lung Surgery — ranked #49 in the U.S.

The achievements don’t end there. The Tampa medical center was also recognized as “high performing” or among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in five additional specialties and 11 procedures and conditions. The five medical specialties include Cancer; Cardiology and Heart Surgery, Geriatrics; Neurology and Neurosurgery; and Urology. The 11 procedures and conditions recognized are Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD); Colon Cancer Surgery; Diabetes; Heart Attack; Heart Failure; Hip Replacement; Kidney Failure; Knee Replacement; Lung Cancer Surgery; Pneumonia; and Stroke.

“Tampa General’s rankings are a reflection of our process of aligning innovation and advanced research to improve the health and well-being of our patients,” shared Couris.

Tampa General is one of the largest hospitals in the nation and is the primary teaching hospital of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.

U.S. News & World Report has offered annual rankings and ratings of the Best Hospitals for 33 years to help patients and doctors make informed decisions about where to receive quality care and treatment.

For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. U.S. News recognized hospitals as “high performing” across multiple care areas in rankings by state and metro area.