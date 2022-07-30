Gov. DeSantis reappoints three to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Three familiar faces with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are returning for another term as Commissioners. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently reappointed Steven Hudson, Gary Lester and Gary Nicklaus to the Commission.

A Ft. Lauderdale native, Hudson received his first appointment to the panel by DeSantis in July 2019. He’s the President and CEO of Hudson Capital Group and serves on the executive committees of The Marine Research Hub and The Humane Society of Broward County.

Lester came to the Commission through an appointment by Gov. Rick Scott in January 2018. An ordained Presbyterian minister and Oxford resident, Lester serves as The Villages’ Vice President for Community Relations and President of The Villages Charter Schools.

Scott appointed Nicklaus in December 2017, who served on the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s Board before he joined the Commission. Among other jobs and duties, Nicklaus is a Managing Partner of Nicklaus Brown & Company, a firm in which he “co-invests with management in technology and financial services companies.”