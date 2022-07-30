July 29, 2022
Gov. DeSantis reappoints three to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Wes Wolfe

fwc meeting jax
Three familiar faces are returning for another term.

Three familiar faces with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are returning for another term as Commissioners. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently reappointed Steven Hudson, Gary Lester and Gary Nicklaus to the Commission.

A Ft. Lauderdale native, Hudson received his first appointment to the panel by DeSantis in July 2019. He’s the President and CEO of Hudson Capital Group and serves on the executive committees of The Marine Research Hub and The Humane Society of Broward County. 

Lester came to the Commission through an appointment by Gov. Rick Scott in January 2018. An ordained Presbyterian minister and Oxford resident, Lester serves as The Villages’ Vice President for Community Relations and President of The Villages Charter Schools. 

Scott appointed Nicklaus in December 2017, who served on the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s Board before he joined the Commission. Among other jobs and duties, Nicklaus is a Managing Partner of Nicklaus Brown & Company, a firm in which he “co-invests with management in technology and financial services companies.”

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

