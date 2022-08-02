August 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Alissa Johnson joins On3 Public Relations

Drew WilsonAugust 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Next wave of Disney campaign donations could signal whether the Mouse is mad at Republicans

HeadlinesInfluence

Converge Public Strategies expands to Illinois, Missouri

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.2.22

The recent FSU graduate comes aboard as an Accounts Manager.

On 3 Public Relations added Alissa Johnson to the team this week as an Accounts Manager.

Johnson recently graduated with honors from Florida State University, where she studied public relations and creative writing. Through her course work, Alissa had the opportunity to develop a strategic public relations campaign for a real-life client (FSU-Teach), which entailed research, content creation and pitching.

Alissa honed her writing, social media and media relations skills through two public relations internships, with the second leading to a job as a public relations consultant. She held this role for more than six months — while finishing her senior year of college — supporting a roster of clients in various industries, such as technology, health care, and hospitality.

“Even as a recent graduate, Alissa has already developed an arsenal of valuable skills that will undoubtedly make her an asset to the team at On 3 Public Relations. We are thrilled to engage her in our hands-on, holistic approach to public relations as we continue to create meaningful change and secure countless wins on behalf of our impressive portfolio of clients,” said firm founder and President Christina Johnson, who is no relation to the new hire.

As an Accounts Manager, Alissa Johnson joins Vice President of Accounts Aly Coleman at the woman-owned and woman-certified firm, which will be celebrating its 15th anniversary in February 2023.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the hardworking, successful team at On3PR,” said Alissa Johnson. “I look forward to all we will achieve together as we diligently support our clients’ messaging and continue to tell their stories with both clarity and purpose.”

On3PR provides internal and external communication strategies to clientele ranging from grassroots coalitions, industry associations, and statewide political campaigns, to Fortune 500 companies.

Earlier this year, the full-service communications firm expanded its roster with the hire of Coleman and former Florida Department of Health Communications Director Alberto Moscoso, who also joined as a VP of Accounts.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.2.22

nextConverge Public Strategies expands to Illinois, Missouri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories