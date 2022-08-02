Personnel note: Alissa Johnson joins On3 Public Relations

On 3 Public Relations added Alissa Johnson to the team this week as an Accounts Manager.

Johnson recently graduated with honors from Florida State University, where she studied public relations and creative writing. Through her course work, Alissa had the opportunity to develop a strategic public relations campaign for a real-life client (FSU-Teach), which entailed research, content creation and pitching.

Alissa honed her writing, social media and media relations skills through two public relations internships, with the second leading to a job as a public relations consultant. She held this role for more than six months — while finishing her senior year of college — supporting a roster of clients in various industries, such as technology, health care, and hospitality.

“Even as a recent graduate, Alissa has already developed an arsenal of valuable skills that will undoubtedly make her an asset to the team at On 3 Public Relations. We are thrilled to engage her in our hands-on, holistic approach to public relations as we continue to create meaningful change and secure countless wins on behalf of our impressive portfolio of clients,” said firm founder and President Christina Johnson, who is no relation to the new hire.

As an Accounts Manager, Alissa Johnson joins Vice President of Accounts Aly Coleman at the woman-owned and woman-certified firm, which will be celebrating its 15th anniversary in February 2023.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the hardworking, successful team at On3PR,” said Alissa Johnson. “I look forward to all we will achieve together as we diligently support our clients’ messaging and continue to tell their stories with both clarity and purpose.”

On3PR provides internal and external communication strategies to clientele ranging from grassroots coalitions, industry associations, and statewide political campaigns, to Fortune 500 companies.

Earlier this year, the full-service communications firm expanded its roster with the hire of Coleman and former Florida Department of Health Communications Director Alberto Moscoso, who also joined as a VP of Accounts.