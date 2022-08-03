Gov. DeSantis blasts Anthony Fauci AIDS policy in monkeypox comments

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave some indication of his administration’s policy regarding monkeypox will be Wednesday, by insulting an old foe’s policy recommendations from a bygone era.

“We are not going to be like (Dr. Anthony) Fauci in the ’80s, claiming that families could get AIDS by sitting and watching TV together,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Rockledge, where he and state health officials were addressing opioid treatment.

After asking the Governor’s Office for clarification of DeSantis’ reference, they sent a link to a long-form 1983 interview with Fauci where he said the “full extent of transmissibility” of the disease was not known.

They asserted further clarification of the specific reference would be found in the Twitter replies of Press Secretary Christina Pushaw.

This is the latest reheat of what has been a durable feud for the Governor against the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

While the comment about AIDS policy is new, Fauci critiques from DeSantis recur frequently. The Governor has cashed in on Fauci’s “flip flops” on issues, bashed him during interviews for doing too many interviews, and characterized the advisor to seven presidents as “intimately involved” in New York’s decision to send COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes during the height of the pandemic.

DeSantis spoke at length about the need to not succumb to “fear,” in comments reminiscent of previous remarks from the Governor during various COVID-19 surges.

“You see any of these politicians out there trying to scare you about this, do not listen to their nonsense. I am so sick of politicians, and we saw this with COVID, trying to sow fear into the population,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis vowed anything the state does “from a public health perspective” will be rooted in “facts” and not “fear.”

States of emergency imposed in other states, he added, will lead to those states opting to “abuse those emergency powers to curtail your freedom.”

DeSantis also suggested monkeypox won’t be the last public health threat, suggesting more viruses could emerge from China.

“Who knows what they’re cooking up in Wuhan? You just never know,” DeSantis speculated.

“You’ve got to remain rational,” DeSantis added. “And do not use it for political gain.”

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo echoed DeSantis’ “complete answer” and suggested that “headlines” are “trying to make you afraid of monkeypox or fill-in-the-blank.”

“These people are determined to make you afraid and do whatever it is they want you to do,” Ladapo said.

Ladapo said there are 500 known cases in Florida, most of them among men and transmitted via sexual contact. There are no fatalities at this point.