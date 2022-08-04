Marco Rubio blames ‘woke’ Pentagon for China moves on Taiwan

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio suggested that misplaced “woke” priorities at the Pentagon are at least partially to blame for China threatening Taiwan in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan this week.
“When we see these things happen, remember that our civilian leaders in the Pentagon have spent the last two years focused very seriously on the proper use of pronouns and ensuring that we host the right number of drag queen shows at different military bases around the world,” Rubio said Thursday on Fox and Friends.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade mentioned “kicking out the unvaccinated,” which Rubio added to his litany of Pentagon transgressions.
“And now the recruitment numbers are down because the working-class families that are the backbone of our recruitment efforts, these are the people who have for decades sent their sons and daughters to defend our country, they’re not interested in joining some woke social experiment organization,” Rubio contended.
Rubio and other Republicans have messaged heavily against the alleged “wokeness” in the Pentagon during the Joe Biden administration. The Senator led a letter in 2021 with U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and 10 other Republican colleagues, contending the U.S. Department of Defense’s recently established Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG) could be used as “a cudgel to harass or silence conservative members of the armed forces.”
“We are deeply concerned that this latest effort by the Biden Administration will target service members who voice opposition to woke, Leftist ideology under the guise of protecting our ‘national security interest,'” the letter read in part.
During the Thursday morning interview, Rubio forecast more Chinese provocations toward Taiwan sooner than later.
“You’re going to see China launch rockets over Taiwan, potentially military airplanes launching over Taiwan, and I think part of this is messaging but I think part of it is to send a very clear signal to leaders in Taiwan,” Rubio argued.
The message: “If we decide to take you by force, you won’t be able to stop us, and therefore you should negotiate the terms of your surrender.”
3 comments
Elliott Offen
August 4, 2022 at 9:22 am
“Woke” is just the bare minimum of how people should treat each other in a civilized society. Problem is we have a bunch of racists, assholes, and far right propaganda peddlers that don’t want to see people being treated well. The right wing movement is dependent on enemies and people being ostracized. It can’t survive otherwise. Sad to see politicians trying to gain support from far right filth by echoing their propaganda. They use similar chicanery to convince stupid religious people that they are sugar when in actuality they are shit… empty suits. They grift the religious people to a husk!!!
SteveHC
August 4, 2022 at 9:40 am
– Agreed. It’s gotten SO bad that king-of-the-twits DeSantis – who just can’t seem to bring himself to publicly admit that he’s a graduate of “woke” Yale as well as “also ‘woke’ “ Harvard law school – DELIBERATELY speaks in public as if he never went to those schools and was born with an intellectual disability because he believes that such *deception* is all he can do to attract votes to himself going forward. Pretty pathetic, even for a totalitarian-leaning autocrat such as he is.
PeterH
August 4, 2022 at 9:49 am
Vote Marco Rubio out of office. He’s an embarrassment to intelligent Florida residents and the advancement of American ideals around the globe.