Killers identified in 40-year unsolved Tampa murders

The nearly 40-year-old unsolved rape and murder of Tampa woman Linda Lansen is a cold case no more, and it turns out the men responsible were also behind three other slayings in the area, including one for which a man was wrongly imprisoned for decades.

On Thursday, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren announced that his office has conclusive DNA evidence linking two already imprisoned Florida men, Amos Robinson and Abron Scott, to Lansen’s August 1983 murders.

Their DNA is also a match for genetic materials found on Barbara Grams, whose rape and murder occurred in the Tampa area just over a month later. An innocent man, Robert DuBoise, sat wrongly convicted in prison for 37 years for killing Grams until August 2020 after tests of a long-shelved but preserved rape kit proved him innocent. He’s seeking $1.85 million in compensation from the state.

Warren confirmed that a grand jury has returned indictments charging Robinson and Scott for both crimes.

“We can now prosecute these men, and we will,” he told reporters, crediting the efforts of law enforcement personnel and those working in his office’s Conviction Review Unit.

“These investigations have taken more than two years. It’s been a massive undertaking.”

Robinson and Scott are both serving life sentences for other killings committed within four months of Lansen and Grams’ murders.

The two men were arrested and convicted for the October 1983 murder of Carlos Orellana, whom they kidnapped, robed, beat and ran over with a car in Oldsmar. Both received death sentences, but the Florida Supreme Court later resentenced them to life in prison.

Robinson and his brother were charged with another killing, the September 1983 beating death of Hermenia Castro, but the case never went to trial due to a lack of evidence.

Since his incarceration, Robinson has also killed two of his fellow inmates. He’s now serving three life sentences for first- and second-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Scott is serving one life sentence for first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.