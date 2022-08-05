August 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

GOP leadership sends strong support to Jay Collins in July

Kelly HayesAugust 5, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Python Challenge again targets snakes in the River of Grass

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘I was blindsided’: Andrew Warren speaks out, plans to explore legal options following suspension

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Kiyan Michael’s ‘Brandon’ ad spotlights personal story, Ron DeSantis endorsement

Collins_Cruz
Collins is running against incumbent Sen. Janet Cruz.

Republican Jay Collins outraised incumbent Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz in July, collecting hefty donations from legislative leadership and continuing to amp up the competitiveness of Senate District 14.

Cruz collected $122,946 from July 2-29 between her campaign and political committee, Building The Bay PC. Collins totaled $173,691 in the same timeframe between his campaign and recently formed political committee, Quiet Professionals FL.

Collins’ campaign saw a slew of $1,000 contributions from Republican lawmakers and their affiliated political committees during July, including support from Sens. Jeff BrandesEd Hooper and Ray Rodrigues, as well as Reps. Colleen Burton, Erin Grall and Blaise Ingoglia. Overall, his campaign reported 93 $1,000 donations last month, many of which were from conservative PACs.

As for his affiliated political committee, Collins saw a $10,000 drop from House Speaker Pro Tempore Bryan Ávila’s political committee, Fighting for Florida’s Families. Ávila’s political committee previously sent $20,000 to Collins’ political committee back in June.

Collins’ committee also reported $20,000 from now retired Joe White, who owned Castle Supply Co. and later established the philanthropic White Family Foundation, $10,000 from construction company Moss & Associates and $3,000 from a political committee affiliated with Sen. Tom Wright,

Cruz’s campaign, on the other hand, saw 12 $1,000 drops in July from organizations including the Florida Education Association (FEA), Latino Rising, SEIU Florida, Floridians for Senior Care and Hillsborough County Firefighters PAC.

Her political committee saw much larger contributions, receiving $50,000 from the FEA, $15,000 from New Direction Florida PAC and $10,000 from tobacco company Reynolds American, Inc.

The pair are in for a tough race, with Cruz boasting a hefty war chest — she’ll start August with over $603,855 cash on hand between her campaign account and affiliated political committee. Collins will start the new month with $297,906 between his two fundraising sources.

Collins has pulled an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis upon his entrance into the race. Tampa businessman Shawn Harrison, who filed in April, left the race in response to Collins’ shift.

SD 14 is a blue-leaning seat, but a competitive one. About 51.25% of voters under the new SD 14 lines favored Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election while 47.33% voted for Republican Donald Trump.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Aaron Bean in dominating position ahead of CD 4 GOP Primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist’s campaign says it raised $2.3M in July
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more