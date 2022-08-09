August 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cannabis clash continues between Nikki Fried, Justice Department
Nikki Fried is calling for cannabis equity. Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 9, 20224min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 8.9.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Rick Scott demands Joe Biden explain why FBI raided Donald Trump compound

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Fox News features Ashley Moody fuming about FBI Trump raid

FLAPOL090121CH06
'DOJ’s argument is as offensive as it is inaccurate.'

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried continues to take issue with cannabis policy under the Joe Biden administration.

On Tuesday, Fried responded to a motion from the Department of Justice to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services challenging disqualification of the state’s 740,000 medical cannabis patients from legally buying guns.

The case “goes on,” Fried said, with a response pending from FDACS to the motion to dismiss.

“We were disappointed not only with the motion but with the memo attached to the motion, calling marijuana users dangerous,” Fried said.

As the pro-cannabis Marijuana Moment reported Monday, the Justice Department argues it would be “dangerous to trust regular marijuana users to exercise sound judgment” with guns, as cannabis “causes significant mental and physical impairments that make it dangerous for a person to possess (a) firearm.”

Fried, whose passion for cannabis is documented, blasted the DOJ as “offensive,” “inaccurate” and “prejudicial” in a statement from her office Tuesday.

“The federal prohibition of a state-legal medicine continues to harm patients, imprison tens of thousands of Americans, and stifle the growth of this growing industry to the detriment of our economy. It is beyond disappointing that with this motion to dismiss, rather than taking this opportunity to address this violation of cannabis patients’ constitutional rights, the Department of Justice has chosen to double down on harmful prohibition policies,” Fried contended.

“DOJ’s argument is as offensive as it is inaccurate, utilizing centuries-old case law and making false claims demonizing medical marijuana patients — including perpetuating prejudicial stereotypes that cannabis users are dangerous or mentally ill.”

Guidance from the ATF dating back to 2011 warns federal firearm licensees against selling to a known user or someone who is “addicted to marijuana.” Prospective gun owners must answer questions about cannabis use honestly or face potential criminal penalties, a decision Fried contends puts a disproportionate burden on cannabis patients.

“I filed this lawsuit to bring attention to how the federal government’s inconsistent and illogical cannabis policies are creating not only confusion, but actual harm,” Fried said Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the issue raised in our lawsuit is just one of the many dilemmas posed that is affecting a massive number of Floridians and even more patients nationwide. Though this particular pathway intended to move much-needed cannabis reform forward might be cut off, I will never stop looking for outside-the-box ways we can further this fight until we achieve full and equitable legalization.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDiagnosis for 8.9.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

One comment

  • brian Staver

    August 9, 2022 at 10:19 am

    I have known many hundreds of Cannabis smokers over my lifetime. I find it interesting that one of these folks that used just Cannabis never harmed a person or had any other violent tendencies but did gain weight from eating a lot of Cheetos. However, I find it interesting that hundreds of thousands of folks have committed many crimes while drinking at the time they committed their crimes. So why are we still promoting drinking and allowing these folks to buy guns?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories