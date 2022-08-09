Last Call for 8.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is now the 2024 Presidential Election favorite — or “favourite” — according to oddsmakers at UK-based BoyleSports.

Though DeSantis has long been seen as the leader for the GOP nomination if Donald Trump decides not to run, but that was before Florida Politics broke the news that Mar-a-Lago had been raided by the FBI.

The President said the search warrant for his estate was an “attack by radical left Democrats who don’t want me to run for President in 2024.” It seems oddsmakers are cooling on his potential run, too, with his odds slipping to 3/1 — the equivalent of a 25% chance.

Trump’s loss was DeSantis’ gain, according to BoyleSports spokesperson Lawrence Lyons, which now says DeSantis has the best odds to win the Presidential Election outright.

“We have perhaps seen the clearest indications yet that Donald Trump intends to run in 2024 following the FBI search at his home, but that has damaged his hopes according to the betting trends in the past 24 hours. They are coming for Ron DeSantis instead and his move into 11/4 from 9/2 means he’s in pole position with punters for the first time,” he said in a news release.

Following DeSantis and Trump is President Joe Biden at 13/2, followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both at 12/1.

More builders are backing Attorney General Ashley Moody’s re-election bid.

Following a Monday endorsement from the Florida Transportation Builders Association, the incumbent Republican on Tuesday was endorsed by the Florida Home Builders Association.

“Attorney General Moody has been a driving force behind creating a safer, more prosperous, business environment in the State of Florida,” said FHBA CEO Rusty Payton.

“The Florida Home Builders PAC is proud to endorse Attorney General Ashley Moody, and we remain confident that she will continue to prevent and combat unlicensed activity and unscrupulous contractors in her effort to protect Floridians’ ability to achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

Moody thanked the association’s membership for the endorsement in a news release.

“As Florida’s Attorney General, I am constantly working to ensure bad actors don’t muck up Florida’s fair and thriving industries. Thank you to the more than 8,000 members of the Florida Home Builders Association for your support of my continued efforts to make Florida the number one destination to grow your family and build a home,” she said.

Moody is unopposed in the Republican Primary for Attorney General. Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala and Ft. Lauderdale attorney Jim Lewis are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis “backs the blue,” and they’re returning the favor as he seeks another term in the Cabinet post.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association, a police union, announced Tuesday that it is endorsing Patronis in his re-election bid.

“On behalf of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, we are honored to endorse Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for reelection,” said Stephan Dembinsky, FPCA president and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department Director. “CFO Patronis has been a vocal and resolute champion of protecting and defending law enforcement officers as they serve the people of Florida.”

FPCA 1st vice president and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry added, “CFO Patronis has consistently made the health and welfare of first responders a priority all the time, not just when it’s politically convenient, and we know we can count on his continued leadership.”

Clermont Police Department Chief Chuck Broadway also chimed in, calling Patronis someone who “has always led from the front during times of tragedy like major hurricanes and the Surfside building collapse, delivering the support first responders need to do their job.”

Patronis, a Republican, does not face any Primary challengers. He will face former Democratic Rep. Adam Hattersley in November.

“Five days ago, my heart also sank when I heard the news of Andrew Warren’s suspension, a politically motivated overreach of executive power by our Governor. Now he’s accusing the FBI of the same thing. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

— Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, on DeSantis’ response to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

