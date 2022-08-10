August 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Orange County voters to consider rent control measure on November ballot
Commissioners make.

Scott PowersAugust 9, 20225min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Mark Ober endorses Laurel Lee in CD 15 race

2022Headlines

‘Charlie is the leader this moment calls for’: Daniella Levine Cava endorses Charlie Crist for Governor

Emily Bonilla
Commissioner Emily Bonilla's rent control measure finds enough votes to go to ballot.

Orange County voters will have a ballot measure in November asking them whether they want to enact a one-year cap on rent increases.

The measure, championed by Commissioner Emily Bonilla, was approved 4-3 after another four hours of emotional testimony, discussion and debate Tuesday, following an even longer forum on the question two weeks ago.

The measure heading to the countywide ballot would ask voters to set a rent percentage increase cap tied to the federal Consumer Price Index, for 12 months.

The ordinance presenting the “rent stabilization” ballot measure has numerous exemptions, many of them mandated by state law. So the cap will not apply to many types of rental dwellings, from mobile homes to “luxury apartments” to rental houses.

If approved by a majority of voters, the measure would control rents at affected properties for only one year, starting Nov. 21. That would come with the expectation that Orange County would use the coming year to expand or develop new mid-term and long-term solutions to a crisis tied to an affordable housing shortage and skyrocketing rent increases, which averaged 30% in the past year, said to be the second-highest rate in the country.

Tuesday’s vote had Bonilla and Commissioners Maribel Gomez Cordero, Mayra Uribe and Nicole Wilson voting “yes,” and Mayor Jerry Demings and Commissioners Christine Moore and Victoria Siplin voting “no.”

Wilson and Moore, in particular, gave impassioned arguments for and against. They echoed dozens of public speakers who spoke in July and Tuesday, divided between renters and their advocates — contending that people were being forced into the streets — and property owners arguing that they only are addressing their own skyrocketing costs.

No one disputed that rents are high and climbing fast.

But the debate and ultimately the Commission divide really was a showdown between Bonilla and Demings, two Democrats who often have been in opposition. In part, Demings’ housing strategies of the past four years were being called into question as inadequate.

Demings made a lengthy presentation suggesting that the county already is accomplishing or pursuing a great many measures to help people with high rent, that they are working for thousands of renters, and that they will reach more in time.

Advertisement

The efforts range from county-sponsored development of thousands of new affordable housing units to rent assistance, drawn from federal grants, for more than 9,000 renters a year. Projects in the works include a renters’ “bill of rights” and a renters advocacy office.

“I don’t know what a rent control will do because there still are going to be people regardless who are going to struggle paying their rent. In this short term we’ve got to provide money, real dollars to individuals to keep them in their homes. Even if we decide to advance the rent stabilization ordinance to the ballot, it will be all for naught if we don’t do these things to keep people in their homes right now,” Demings said.

Bonilla applauded all of that, but responded that it is not enough, contending that thousands more people are facing evictions or struggling just to keep from being evicted.

“Right now we need to stop the bleeding and in the next year take more aggressive actions than something that’s slow like this,” Bonilla said.

The rent stabilization question joins a measure championed by Demings, already on the county’s General Election ballot. That issue asks voters whether they want to increase the sales tax by a penny to pay for transit and transportation improvements.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 8.9.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    August 9, 2022 at 8:33 pm

    Because the stupid state won’t allow rent controls…they ought to jack up the tax rate and use that money to help people afford rent. The greed and the hogs are an abomination in this state.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Mar-a-Lago FBI raid outrages state Republican pols, dubbed ‘3rd World’ move
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more