Mark Ober endorses Laurel Lee in CD 15 race

Former Prosecutor Mark Ober is filing his support for Republican congressional candidate Laurel Lee.

“I am honored to give my endorsement to Laurel Lee as she runs for Congress,” Ober said.

“As someone that has spent a good deal of their life working to protect and serve my community, I can recognize that same integrity and principles in others, which is why I’ve chosen to endorse Laurel. She knows what it takes to lead, fight, and defend, and she understands the integral role that our law enforcement plays in our communities. I know that she will serve our area well in Congress, and I encourage Congressional District 15 voters to cast their ballot for Laurel.”

Lee is one of five Republicans qualified for the open seat representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District. A former Secretary of State for Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lee notably served as a Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge. She was appointed to the bench by former Gov. Rick Scott.

“I am grateful to have former Hillsborough County State Attorney Mark Ober endorse my campaign to represent Congressional District 15 in Congress,” Lee said.

“Mark diligently served our community for many years as an esteemed State Attorney and worked alongside law enforcement to uphold the law as a top prosecutor. He worked tirelessly to keep our community safe and was a respected leader. I am honored that he has chosen me as the best candidate to represent and serve our area.”

Of note, Ober served until 2016, when he was defeated by Democrat Andrew Warren, a State Attorney recently suspended by DeSantis for refusing to prosecute a 15-week abortion ban or charge those providing gender-affirming health care to minors.

Lee has rallied support in Tampa Bay’s influential legal community, and announced the endorsement of Attorney General Ashley Moody in May. She also landed law enforcement support courtesy of former Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearington.

In the Aug. 23 Republican Primary, Lee faces state Sen. Kelli Stargel, state Rep. Jackie Toledo and veterans Demetries Grimes and Mac McGovern. The seat is open and newly drawn after Florida was awarded an additional seat in the reapportionment process after the Census.