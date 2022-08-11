Personnel note: Toby Philpot to join Floridian Partners

Health care policy expert and veteran political strategist Toby Philpot is joining Floridian Partners, effective Sept. 15.

“We are excited to add Toby’s policy and political experience to our team at Floridian Partners,” said Managing Partner Charles Dudley. “Toby builds on our firm’s mission of providing our clients comprehensive representation before state agencies and elected officials at the executive and legislative branches.”

Firm Partner Jorge Chamizo added, “Toby’s deep understanding of health care policy, political acumen and strong work ethic will serve our clients well. We are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Philpot comes to Floridian Partners from the Florida Health Care Association, where he has served as chief lobbyist since September 2020. Following the 2021 Legislative Session, he was named Runner-Up In-House Lobbyist of the Year by INFLUENCE Magazine for his successful stewardship of the association’s legislative agenda.

He delivered once again in the 2022 Legislative Session by leading FHCA’s efforts to secure a historic $293 million increase in Medicaid funding for nursing center care and worked to secure passage of legislation to modernize Florida’s staffing standards.

“Toby’s extensive knowledge and experience in the health care sector made a positive impact on the members of the Florida Health Care Association,” said FHCA CEO Emmett Reed. “It comes as no surprise that this rising star wants to share his gift with others. We look forward to working closely with Toby on other projects that continue supporting Florida’s commitment to quality long term care.”

Before joining FHCA, Philpot spent five years as Chief of Staff for the Agency for Health Care Administration. He previously served as Chief of Staff at the Florida Lottery, political director for former Senate President Mike Haridopolos, and deputy legislative affairs director for the Florida Department of Transportation.

At Floridian Partners, Philpot will focus on growing and diversifying the firm’s health care practice.

“I’m thrilled for Toby as he takes this next step in his career,” said Sen. Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican who is set to become Senate President in 2024. “Toby’s experience working inside government agencies and alongside members of the Legislature makes him an asset to any team. He has a keen understanding of the issues and how policy impacts the residents of Florida.”