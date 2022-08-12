Mark Lombardo continues attack on Matt Gaetz with new ad

Just days after releasing an attack ad against U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz, the Mark Lombardo campaign has dropped another one entitled “The Great Betrayal.”

The 30-second spot goes after Gaetz, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, for “putting America’s secrets at risk.”

“As a member of Congress, Matt Gaetz took an oath to protect America’s secrets,” Lombardo says to the camera at the beginning of the ad.

Flashing images of Gaetz appear on the screen as Lombardo continues his attack, saying “He broke that oath when he engaged in illicit behavior on foreign soil, leaving himself vulnerable to blackmail and putting our nation’s secrets at risk.”

Images of Gaetz and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein appear with graphics of cash falling.

“To cover up, he paid pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney with donors’ cash and pressured Trump for a pardon for any or all crimes,” Lombardo states.

Lombardo points at the camera as he makes his final pitch: “I’ll represent you with integrity and protect our country’s secrets.”

In June, Lombardo, a Marine Corps veteran and former FedEx executive, entered the race for Florida’s 1st Congressional District in the western Panhandle, pledging to spend $1 million of his own money on his campaign. He has called himself an “America-first” conservative and “political outsider.”

Besides vowing to reform Washington, Lombardo has been on the attack on the Republican incumbent with a series of ads released over the summer.

Gaetz accused Lombardo of being funded by The Lincoln Project in response to an ad released in late July.

Lombardo and Gaetz will go head-to-head in the Aug. 23 Primary Election after Republican Bryan Jones dropped out of the race.

The Gaetz campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.