August 15, 2022
FBI: Company chaired by Allen Bense bilked government after Hurricane Michael
House Speaker Allan Bense praising accomplishments of the 2006 Legislature. (State Archives of Florida/Foley)

mf1206
GAC Contractors ordered equipment to Bay County schools but did no work, the FBI says.

A Florida company with a former House Speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit released last week as part of an ongoing investigation.

The Panama City News Herald reported GAC Contractors ordered crews to move equipment to Bay County schools after the 2018 Category 5 hurricane, but not to do any work, according to the affidavit. The company then billed the county and school district for the equipment.

The company lists former House Speaker Allen Bense as its chairman. Bense didn’t return a call from the newspaper seeking comment.

The company did do cleanup work at the homes of its executives and several public officials in order to curry favor with the officials, and then sent the bills to local government, the affidavit said.

The affidavit was written to obtain a search warrant for GAC records. It was unsealed last week. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford declined to comment on the investigation.

