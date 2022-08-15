August 15, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene to campaign for Anthony Sabatini, Anna Paulina Luna
Marjorie Taylor Greene. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesAugust 15, 20224min3

Self-branded America First candidates will rally ahead of the Aug. 23 GOP Primary.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia may not have any committee assignments, but she’s become a coveted campaign trail presence for congressional hopefuls. She will campaign in the coming days for Howey-in-the-Hills Republican Anthony Sabatini and St. Petersburg Republican Anna Paulina Luna, their respective campaigns announced.

Sabatini, a state lawmaker running in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, announced Greene will speak in support of his candidacy at an America First Rally in Volusia County. Details are still pending.

“I want to pack our venue with America First patriots who want to DESTROY the deep state this November,” Sabatini said in a mailer announcing the rally.

Both Sabatini and Greene brand themselves as Donald Trump-style Christian nationalists. Sabatini controversially headlined a nationalist convention in Tampa. Greene recently made headlines for openly embracing the term as “nothing to be ashamed of.”

She formally endorsed Sabatini, who faces a crowded field of Republicans aiming to flip CD 7 red.

“I am proud to announce my official endorsement of Anthony Sabatini for Congress. Anthony is a proven conservative fighter we can count on and the most pro-Trump champion in Florida’s state legislature,” she said.

“He isn’t afraid to take on the establishment. He stopped vaccine passports in the state. He is 100 percent pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He believes in the America First agenda. He supports building the wall. He is the leader for election integrity in Florida and demanding an audit of the election results. And, he has agreed to support my efforts to impeach Joe Biden.”

The district is now represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who elected not to seek re-election. A new map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis shifted the district to be much more friendly to Republicans. While Democratic President Biden won the prior configuration of the district by 10 percentage points, about 52.1% of voters living in CD 7 under the new lines supported Republican Donald Trump.

Similarly, the map moves Florida’s 13th Congressional District from a Biden +4 seat to a Trump +7 district. Luna won the 2020 Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist under the old lines. Now Crist is running for Governor, and Luna appears to be the front-runner to turn the seat red.

Luna announced Greene and Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée to Donald Trump Jr., will speak at a campaign event on Aug. 19.

Like Sabatini, Luna faces a field of Republicans running for the seat. An Aug. 23 Republican Primary will determine the nominees for both CD 7 and CD 13.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

3 comments

  • Anglia

    August 15, 2022 at 3:09 pm

    Reply

  • nail

    August 15, 2022 at 3:35 pm

    Marjorie Greene tells you all you need to know about Sabatini. Who would allow that lunatic to stump for them, only another lunatic

    Reply

  • PeterH

    August 15, 2022 at 3:43 pm

    In a normal Republican election receiving an endorsement from white nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene would be the kiss of death to Sabatini’s campaign.

    But this is the DeSantis FREEDUMB STATE OF FLORIDA…… and wingnut endorsements are recruited and welcome.

    Let the Republican Clown Show enter the circus tent.

    Reply

