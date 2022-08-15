August 15, 2022
400 Central developer picks Suffolk Construction to build St. Pete’s tallest residential tower

Kelly Hayes

400 central
The 46-story, luxury residential condominium tower will have 301 units.

Developers of The Residences at 400 Central have selected Suffolk Construction Company to build what is expected to become the tallest residential tower in St. Petersburg.

Suffolk Construction, which will serve as the general contractor to build the 46-story mixed-use tower, is one of the country’s largest general contractors. The company recently completed construction of the Tampa Edition Hotel and Residences.

With foundation work scheduled to start this month, construction crews are preparing to drill test pilings for the tower foundation. The current phase of construction is required to accommodate the insertion of 88 steel-reinforced concrete foundation pilings — some of which will span six feet in diameter and reach depths of approximately 180 feet.

“The Florida economy remains vibrant, with a limited supply of luxury condominium product available in the very desirable City of St. Petersburg. This wonderful project is well situated to fill that demand,” John Catsimatidis Sr., founder of Red Apple Real Estate, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that construction crews are already hard at work on the site and are ready to begin drilling our foundation.”

In addition to recent projects in Tampa, Suffolk has recently completed Montage Big Sky Residences near Yellowstone National Park, the Hudson Exchange West towers in New York City, and the Miami Central complex with two residential towers and a rail station.

The mega-development is planned to include a 46-story, luxury residential condominium tower; a 223-room full-service hotel with more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space; 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space along Central Avenue and more than 20,000 square feet of office space.

The residential condominium tower will offer 301 one-to-four-bedroom luxury residences. Outdoor amenities will include a 16,000-square-foot seventh-floor rooftop terrace with resort-style pool and spa, a putting green, bocce court, outdoor kitchen, dog walking area and fire pit.

The Residences at 400 Central will tower 515 feet above downtown St. Pete’s Central Avenue, with panoramic views from Tampa Bay to the Gulf of Mexico.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

