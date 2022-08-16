North Florida Justice PAC drops $25K on Jason Holloway ahead of Primary

The North Florida Citizens for Justice PAC, is sending a $25,000 boost to House District 58 candidate Jason Holloway.

The PAC donated the fund to Holloway’s affiliated political committee, Keep Florida Red 2022. That funding comes at a vital time for the Republican candidate, as he heads into the Primary Election against former Rep. Kim Berfield and lawyer Jim Vricos.

In the first week of August, Holloway collected $34,400 between his campaign and affiliated committee, as well as adding $9,600 via self-funding. Berfield raised $3,450 in the same time frame via her campaign. While Berfield has an affiliated political committee, Friends of Kim Berfield, it reported no fundraising in the latest period.

Holloway’s campaign reported seven donors this time around, including four $1,000 donations, most from various real estate related PACs. His political committee only saw two donors — North Florida Citizens for Justice, and another $5,000 from Shiner Law Group.

Berfield saw six contributors in the latest period, including three $1,000 donations from organizations like Outfront Media and Radiology PAC.

As for spending, Berfield dished out $7,867 to Golden Jaguar Consulting, all for direct mail services, while Holloway spent $9,683 on cable ads and $500 on accounting services. Holloway’s political committee spent $2,895 on texting services and another $500 on accounting services.

Vricos collected $250 in the first week of August from two donors, and he spent $6 on processing fees.

While Berfield has trailed Holloway’s fundraising numbers, her name recognition in the area is valuable.

The candidates are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala. Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission. Latvala already has endorsed Berfield as his preferred successor.