Hallmark’s ‘Enchant’ returns to St. Petersburg this holiday season

The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village will be returning to St. Petersburg this holiday season.

Hallmark Channel’s “Enchant” winter wonderland will set up shop at Tropicana Field, opening its doors on Nov. 25. The immersive experience is coming to eight cities across the U.S. this year, with the St. Petersburg destination being its only spot in Florida. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15.

The “Enchant” experience features more than 4 million sparkling lights, which together create an immersive walk-thru, story-themed maze. The set-up also includes a holiday village, offering ice-skating, live entertainment, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus and more. The annual event is produced on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and large outdoor space.

“We’re thrilled to host millions of guests again this year while introducing Enchant to millions more as we expand to cities across the U.S.,” Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston said in a statement.

“We bring a new story and exciting elements to our featured light maze each year, so guests always have something new to experience when returning to enjoy holiday nights at Enchant with family and friends.”

The first “Enchant” event was put on in 2016, and the event has since hosted over 3 million visitors. Although the event shuttered its doors in 2020, it came back last year, landing in Dallas, Washington, St. Pete and Las Vegas.