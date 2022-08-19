Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent

A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running.

Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless. Against Nikki Fried, DeSantis polls at 50% while she takes 43% of the vote.

In a DeSantis versus Charlie Crist matchup, the poll also found Crist polling at 43% but DeSantis coming in at 51%.

A poll released this week by the University of North Florida shows similar results. But most polls in the Real Clear Politics aggregate show Crist winning the Democratic Primary and doing the best against DeSantis.

Polling, including the Chamber and UNF polls, agree DeSantis holds a distinct advantage heading into the November General Election Cycle. And with results also showing likely voters bullish about the Florida economy compared to the nation as a whole, the findings suggest a fairly easy path to re-election for the Governor.

Cherry Communications polled 608 likely Florida voters between Aug. 4 and 15 through live phone interviews. Pollsters report a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

It’s likely little surprise that the poll shows DeSantis in a position of strength. The Chamber poll also found 54% approve of DeSantis’ job as Governor.

There are clear breaks along partisan lines. About 88% of Republicans like the job he is doing, compared to 52% of nonpartisans. A polling memo released by the chamber did not show Democratic sentiment, but simple math suggests a bulk do not approve and pull DeSantis’ overall approval rating down to the mid-50s.

Pollsters notably found DeSantis boasting particular strength with Hispanic respondents, with 65% approving of his job performance and just 32% disapproving.

Those numbers show greater popularity than Democratic President Joe Biden, something likely to factor into the Midterms. Almost 90% of Republicans and 62% of no-party voters disapprove of Biden’s performance, resulting in about a 60% net disapproval. Only about 34% of Hispanic voters give positive marks to the President.