Doug Mastriano says Ron DeSantis courted him for Pennsylvania rally

Gov. Ron DeSantis is again traveling far away from Florida, visiting Ohio and Pennsylvania for campaign stops for out-of-state candidates, under the aegis of the pro-Donald Trump Turning Point USA organization.

If one of those candidates is to be believed, DeSantis’ team actually solicited him for a rally in Pittsburgh Friday evening.

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano told the right-of-center One America News Network that the Governor’s political team sought out Mastriano for the event weeks ago.

“I’m like, are you kidding me? Heck yes,” Mastriano, a state Senator from the Keystone State, told OANN.

This mattered to him, he added, “because my goal as governor of Pennsylvania is to make the Florida of the North because he set the gold standard for the good a Governor can do — leading a state as opposed to what we have in Pennsylvania.”

“Our goal here is, of course, to spotlight Ron DeSantis on his visit here and show us the way Pennsylvania could become under such strong leadership,” he added.

We are still waiting for the Governor’s campaign to respond to these comments.

The “Florida of the North” motif builds upon a similar branding that emerged last week, when DeSantis was rallying for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and senatorial hopeful Blake Masters in Arizona. Lake enthused about how thrilled she was to be called the “DeSantis of the West.”

The Mastriano rally is the second of the day for DeSantis, following up on another TPUSA Ohio stop for senatorial candidate J.D. Vance.

The national Democratic Party offered a prebuttal message to the rally, continuing to condemn DeSantis for what it asserts are campaign stops with extremist candidates.

“Make no mistake about it — DeSantis, Vance, and Mastriano embody what today’s Republican Party stands for: criminalizing abortion, punishing doctors, and cutting taxes for corporations and the ultra-wealthy at the expense of middle-class families. And if these extreme Republicans win, they’ll bring DeSantis’ failed policies to their states,” asserted DNC Rapid Response Director Ammar Moussa in an email Friday morning.

The Florida Democratic Party Jewish Caucus goes further still, calling on DeSantis to not make the Mastriano stop.