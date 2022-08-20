August 20, 2022
Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried to make rounds in South Florida Saturday

Kelly HayesAugust 20, 2022

0822_CristvsFried_Politicians
Both candidates will be visiting early voting sites and other events throughout the day.

Gubernatorial Democratic Primary opponents Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried will be making stops throughout South Florida on Saturday, only three days out from the election.

Congressman Crist will continue his “Hope for Florida” tour, starting in Little Haiti at 12:15 p.m. There, he will visit a local Caribbean market and early vote event with North Miami Commissioner Kassandra Timothe and North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph.

After that, he’ll join Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as she casts her ballot in Palmetto Bay at 1:30 p.m. Then, 45 minutes later, he’ll ride along with state Senator Annette Taddeo on an early vote bus tour in Miami.

At 3:15 p.m., Crist will join state Rep. Kevin Chambliss for an early vote event alongside local supporters in Cutler Bay. He will end his day in Fort Lauderdale, where he will participate in a Stroll to the Polls event with Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus McCormick.

Agriculture Commissioner Fried will start her day in St. Petersburg, stopping at early voting locations and knocking on doors with former state Rep. Jennifer Webb throughout the morning. At noon, she’ll visit a house party in Tampa, and then do the same at 3 p.m. in Fort Myers with Congressional candidate Cindy Banyai.

At 4:15 p.m., she’ll stop by Homestead to visit an early voting site, and she’ll end the day at 7 p.m. in West Palm Beach for a GOTV Rally at The Box Gallery.

Fried and Crist are considered frontrunners in the upcoming Primary, with recent polling showing Crist with a massive lead over Fried. The two Democrats are competing for the right to face Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November election.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

