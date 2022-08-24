Gallop Franklin wins Democratic nomination for HD 8

Gallop Franklin edged out his opponents Hubert Brown, Gregory James and Marie Rattigan capturing 30.32% of the vote in the Democratic Primary. He faces Republican Curt Bender in the General Election.

HD 8 covers Gadsden County and part of Leon County. The seat opened up when Democratic Rep. Ramon Alexander stepped down after sexual harassment allegations.

The field did shrink in size, however, after Democrat Sharon Lettman-Hicks, a long campaign associate of Andrew Gillum, was indicted. Lettman-Hicks pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, but did opt to withdraw her HD 8 candidacy.

Nonetheless, she garnered 5.8 % of the vote.

Franklin raised $96,885 and collected $20,000 in loans since entering the race, spending over $98,000. James raised $39,960 and spent $45,000, while Rattigan raised $8,629 and spent about $5,000.

James actually edged Franklin in Gadsden County, carrying 38.99% of the vote compared to Franklin’s 23.69%. But the reverse was true in Leon County, where Franklin took 34% of the vote as James captured just 21.5%. James actually placed third in Leon County behind both Franklin and Brown.

According to the Department of State, 34.4% of the 27,432 registered voters cast ballots in Gadsden County and 33.05% of the 201,986 of registered voters voted in the Primary.