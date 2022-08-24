Rick Scott ad warns ‘blue collar workers’ lose in student loan writeoff

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott may be yachting off the Italian coast during the Senate recess, but even half a world away he has concern for long-suffering “blue collar workers” stateside.

A new web ad from Team Rick Scott, his personal political operation not to be confused with the National Republican Senatorial Committee he heads, targets President Joe Biden and his “war” on working people.

“Joe Biden and the woke Democrats are at it again. They’re caving to the radical Left and forcing working-class and responsible Americans to pay off the loans of affluent liberals. It’s crazy. It’s bad policy. But it’s par for the course for Joe Biden, who hasn’t found a crazy idea to destroy America that he doesn’t love,” Scott asserted, in a statement accompanying the video.

The 30-second spot, entitled “Crazy,” begins with Scott’s narration, posing the question “how do you destroy the economy.”

A graphic touts the portmanteau “spendflation,” as Scott describes the President as “spending money on things we don’t need.”

“Now Biden wants to cancel college loans,” Scott said, “forcing a plumber who decided not to go to college to pay off loans for a lawyer who did.”

“It’s crazy,” Scott adds, before pivoting to a close where he pitched his 12-point plan to “rescue America,” a proposal he rolled out earlier this year well before the President announced his plans for broad-based loan forgiveness of up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grants, and $10,000 for those without.

Scott’s international travel has not reduced his zeal for weighing in on the proposal, as evidenced by earlier commentary on his official Senate Twitter account.

“Biden forced every American who didn’t attend college or has already paid off their loans to now pay off others’ debts. Democrats’ canceling student loans isn’t a ‘relief’ for Americans. It’s an added burden that will only further increase inflation,” Scott contended this afternoon.

“Democrats’ push to ‘forgive’ student loans won’t solve the problem. We need REAL solutions that don’t create an added burden on taxpayers,” Scott said prior to that, advocating legislation that would shift the burden onto universities for the debt load of their customers.

See the new Scott ad below.