Email insights: Ron DeSantis campaign blasts Gavin Newsom ‘obsession with Florida’ after donation pledge

The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is fundraising off claims that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has an “obsession with Florida.”

The aggravated email to supporters came less than 24 hours after Newsom pledged a six-figure donation to Democratic nominee Charlie Crist, in what the Crist campaign believes is a sign of early national enthusiasm for denying DeSantis a second term and a potential presidential run thereafter.

“Gavin Newsom’s obsession with Florida and Governor DeSantis continues to grow as he pledges $100,000 to Charlie Crist — the man who has already declared he doesn’t want your vote,” the email contends, before issuing a specific call out to the city of San Francisco.

“It seems like Newsom has done his job encouraging filth and debauchery on the streets of San Francisco that he’s now set his sights on our state. … Charlie has made it clear that if you want Florida to turn into a crime-ridden homeless encampment and open-air drug market where drag shows and vaccines are required at school, he’s your guy.”

DeSantis’ team expects more Democratic Governors to follow suit: “Gavin isn’t the first and he won’t be the last blue state governor to come to Charlie’s aid.”

Shortly after the nomination was decided, Newsom pledged to help.

“Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I’m pledging $100k right now,” Newsom tweeted. “Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?”

Newsom has already messaged against DeSantis once this cycle, taking a page out of the Florida Governor’s playbook with an ad buy on Fox News, attacking DeSantis’ Florida as not being so free after all.

Polling in Newsom’s home state shows DeSantis, despite being nearly 3,000 miles away, is a figure of fascination with Golden State Republicans, 31% of whom say they would vote for him in a GOP Primary. It appears the antagonism has mutual benefit, with Newsom atop a diffuse presidential field on the Democratic side in 2024.