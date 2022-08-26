Despite losing Primary, Laura Loomer claims to be new CD 11 Congresswoman, demands Dan Webster resign

Failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer still won’t concede defeat in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. In a new Telegram post, the internet provocateur baselessly alleged fraud determined the outcome of an election she lost by nearly 7 percentage points.

“I actually am the Congresswoman in Florida’s 11th District, and everyone knows it,” she wrote. “I’m not going anywhere except Washington, D.C. Florida’s 11th District is my home and I am going to keep fighting for the people here who have zero representation thanks to the feckless GOP establishment and voter fraud.”

She lost to U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican who has represented part of the region since serving in the Legislature, where he was the first Republican Speaker of the House. He won election to the U.S. House in 2010, defeating Democrat Alan Grayson, and has won re-election each cycle since.

Webster is largely ignoring the complaining.

“We are aware of the falsehoods being uttered by Rep. Webster’s former opponent. Rep. Webster is saddened to see she has lost all sight of truth and reality,” his campaign said in a statement.

“For someone who campaigned to be a conservative fighter it is deeply disturbing that she is now aligning herself with the likes of Liz Cheney by opposing Republicans. Rep. Webster is focused on keeping Florida red, re-electing Governor (Ron) DeSantis and winning back the House this November so we can fire (Speaker Nancy) Pelosi and get this country back on the right track!”

Webster also notably was among 12 Florida members of Congress who refused to certify President Joe Biden’s election as President.

But Loomer said she doesn’t believe in his representation.

“Daniel Webster is illegitimate and my team and I will work to drive him into the ground every step of the way until he collapses in disgrace (or poor health) and resigns like he should have years ago,” she posted.

Of note, Webster technically hasn’t won re-election yet, and still faces Democrat Shante Munns and no-party candidate Kevin Porter. But he’s the favorite to win in a district former President Donald Trump won by nearly 11 points in 2020.

The angry rant on Telegram came days after Loomer in a teary speech refused to concede on Aug. 23.

“I’m not conceding because I’m a winner and the reality is our Republican Party is broken to its core,” she said in a speech captured on video by News 6.

She later posted on Truth Social: “I DO NOT CONCEDE! BECAUSE YOU DO NOT CONCEDE WHEN THERE IS THEFT INVOLVED! Our fight isn’t over.”

But she has yet to point to any actual evidence of theft or fraud determining the outcome of the election.

She did, however, make an argument Webster is old.

“The reality is, Dan Webster’s health is worse than Joe Biden’s. Everyone who has seen him recently knows it’s true,” she wrote.

“His health is drastically failing, he is demented, looks ill, he can barely speak, he wears a life alert, and I am willing to bet he doesn’t survive before his current term is over or he pulls an early retirement and the good old boys try to hand pick another corrupt successor. We will not allow them to get away with that. They think I’m leaving, and guess what? I’m not.”

Of note, CD 11 includes the heart of The Villages, the largest single-site retirement community in the United States.

Loomer developed an online following last decade as a contributor to Project Veritas and other far-right outlets and eventually was banned from Twitter, Facebook and even Uber. She remains a presence on far-right outlets.

Notably, Loomer ran for Congress in 2020 against Democratic U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel in West Palm Beach. She lost in Florida’s 21st Congressional District that year by 20 percentage points. But Loomer also refused to concede in that election and also perpetuated fraud.

This year, she moved from South Florida to Central Florida, listing her home address as a post office in Lady Lake, to challenge Webster. She outraised the incumbent, though he still held more cash on hand leading into the final weeks of the Primary.

The right-wing personality alleged corruption within the Republican Party caused her loss.

“Now we go scorched earth on the GOP establishment and get even more aggressive in the America First hostile takeover of the Republican Party until our enemies are defeated,” she wrote.