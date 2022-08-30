St. Pete Firefighters’ union endorses Lindsay Cross in battleground HD 60

The St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters is endorsing Democratic candidate Lindsay Cross in battleground House District 60.

The local firefighters’ union represents more than 380 firefighters across St. Pete, South Pasadena, and Lealman.

“We believe you will honorably serve the citizens of House District 60 and the interests of the men and women in the Fire and Emergency Medical Services, who have made the protection of life and property their life’s work. The relationships you have built around the state and understanding of the legislative process will serve you well as you represent the citizens of House District 60,” Rick Pauley, president of the St. Pete Association of Firefighters, said in a statement.

Local 747 joins a growing list of unions and organizations that have backed Cross, including SEIU FL, the West Central Florida Labor Council AFL-CIO, Pinellas County Teachers Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 915, and Teamsters Local 79.

“When residents of House District 60 are struggling with some of the most frightening and challenging situations, from fire to medical emergencies, it is Local 747 that’s there to pick them back up. Our firefighters do so much to protect and serve this community. It is an incredible honor to have these brave men and women behind me as I fight for a healthy environment, healthy community, and healthy economy for everyone in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park,” Cross said in a statement.

Cross faces Republican Audrey Henson in the upcoming General Election. The pair are racing to succeed Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond in the St. Petersburg district, and both raised substantial funds leading up to the Primary. While Democratic candidate Cross leads in total fundraising, Henson has a slight cash-on-hand advantage.

Neither Cross nor Henson faced any Primary opponents in the race. Diamond is endorsing Cross as his successor.

Henson dropped her congressional campaign back in June to instead run for HD 60. In switching her candidacy, she brought along what remains in her congressional war chest. During her first two weeks on the campaign trail, Henson also received hefty support from the Florida GOP, showing the party’s eagerness to flip the seat red.

But, despite heavy support from the state party, Henson may face an uphill battle. About 54.92% of voters in the newly drawn district voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election, while just 43.51% supported Donald Trump.