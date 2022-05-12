May 12, 2022
Ben Diamond backs Lindsay Cross as successor in House

Diamond Cross
'I could not be more excited to endorse Lindsay Cross for the Florida State House and for her to represent me in Tallahassee.'

State Rep. Ben Diamond Thursday announced his support for Lindsay Cross in the race to fill the House seat Diamond is vacating.

Diamond has served in House District 68 for six years. Cross is running in the new House District 60, which encompasses much of Diamond’s HD 68.

“I could not be more excited to endorse Lindsay Cross for the Florida State House and for her to represent me in Tallahassee,” Diamond said. “There are so many issues facing Florida families, and Lindsay is committed to listening to the people, finding solutions, and fighting for a better life for our residents. I know that she will lead with integrity.”

Diamond said Cross has been a go-to for him when it comes to environmental issues. He said she is a “committed advocate for our environment and on the leading edge of efforts to protect our water and land and save taxpayers money.”

Cross is a scientist and environmental activist. She’s held leadership positions in organizations like the Tampa Bay Estuary Program and the Florida Wildlife Corridor. She also helped defeat the multi-billion dollar M-CORES toll-road proposal that would have ripped through thousands of acres of environmental and agricultural lands.

Cross said Diamond set a high bar for public service.

“Ben truly cares about people which is why he has been such an effective and authentic leader,” Cross said. “Legislators on both sides of the aisle recognize and respect him because of his willingness to understand how policies will affect Floridians and act in the best interests of our people and businesses. He has worked tirelessly to protect our quality of life and it’s been a pleasure to work on proactive policies with him on behalf of our people and environment.”

HD 60 encompasses parts of St. Pete and Pinellas Park. Geographically, it resembles Diamond’s HD 68 and maintains a Democratic edge. The new HD 68 pushes further into East Hillsborough. Current House District 58 incumbent Lawrence McClure is running in the new HD 68.

Diamond intended to leave the Florida House for a run at Florida’s 13th Congressional District. He suspended that campaign Thursday and will now focus on representing parties who challenge newly drawn congressional maps Diamond called unconstitutional. Under the new maps, Diamond was drawn out of CD 13. There’s no requirement that he live in the district he represents, but Diamond said the map was intentionally drawn to pack Tampa Bay Democrats into fewer districts.

