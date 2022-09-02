Personnel note: David Genson selected Transportation Commission Vice-Chairman

The Florida Transportation Commission (FTC) has unanimously elected David Genson as its Vice-Chairman.

Genson, who has been a licensed engineer in Florida for more than 20 years, was elected unanimously during a meeting last week. Genson has served on the Commission since 2018, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott. He was later reappointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020.

“David will make a great Vice-Chairman,” FTC Chairman Ron Howse said in a statement. “He understands the intricacies of transportation and development within the State of Florida. With his background, he grasps the magnitude of the responsibility of the oversight of an agency with 6,000+ employees and has an annual budget of over $12 billion.”

Genson is President of Development with Barron Collier Companies, one of the largest diversified companies in Florida with successful enterprises in agriculture, land development, and minerals. David has been with Barron Collier Companies for 22 years and has been involved with numerous commercial, industrial and land development projects across Florida, including the town of Ave Maria.

Genson also currently sits on the Collier County Housing Authority, which he has served since 2013.

Genson has been a member of the Association of Florida Community Developers, the Naples Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Collier and Leadership Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his master of business administration from Florida Gulf Coast University.

The FTC was created in 1987 as a citizen oversight board for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The commission is a Governor-appointed body that provides performance and fiscal oversight of FDOT and makes transportation policy recommendations to the Governor and the Legislature.