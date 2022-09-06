Rick Scott says student loan bailout will drive Democratic donations

Rick Scott continues to blast the Joe Biden administration’s student loan bailout.

During an interview Tuesday, the Florida Senator and Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee suggested that the forgiven debt would facilitate donations to Democratic candidates in the 2022 cycle.

“They’re going to go after these people who get this free student loan money and ask them for donations, I’m sure,” Scott predicted on the Tuesday episode of the Charlie Kirk Show.

Scott’s prognostication came after remarks condemning the “student bailout” as a “giveaway,” taking from a “plumber or electrician” to “pay off the debt of lawyers and doctors who ran up a whole bunch of debt.”

Scott’s latest condemnation of the Biden administration’s plans to forgive $10,000 in debt per federal borrower, with $20,000 available for Pell Grant recipients, is the latest in an ever-increasing series of Scott slams of the proposal.

A late-August web ad from Team Rick Scott, his personal political operation not to be confused with the National Republican Senatorial Committee he heads, targets President Joe Biden and his “war” on working people. The 30-second spot, entitled “Crazy,” contends that the debt forgiveness amounts to a “war” on working people.

“It’s crazy. It’s bad policy. But it’s par for the course for Joe Biden, who hasn’t found a crazy idea to destroy America that he doesn’t love,” Scott asserted, in a statement accompanying the video.

Even before Biden announced his plans, Scott was adamant that debt shouldn’t be forgiven.

In a July appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” Scott said that writing off federal loan debt would be unfair to those who “paid their way through school.”

“If they’re going to run up debt, they need to have a plan to pay it back,” he said.

“I know I got the help of the GI Bill because I was in the U.S. Navy,” Scott added. “But they went and worked full time. Or their parents worked full time, or their grandparents worked full time to pay their way through school so they had no debt.”