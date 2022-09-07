Last Call for 9.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

In a new editorial published by El Nuevo Herald, Charlie Crist lambasted Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to bus Cuban migrants from Florida to Delaware.

The editorial focuses on statements made by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez during a radio interview, in which she said that the Governor is going to send undocumented immigrants from Cuba, “frankly speaking, to Delaware, the President’s state.”

Crist’s campaign seized on the interview, quickly producing a radio ad highlighting it and claiming the DeSantis administration is using immigrants as political pawns.

The editorial, written in Spanish, treads similar ground, with Crist demanding that the Governor “immediately and affirmatively reject this plan” and “issue a clear and unequivocal apology to the Cuban community.”

He writes, “Gov. DeSantis’ blind political ambition has led him down an ugly path. In his quest to be competitive in the next Republican presidential primary, he is making common cause with those who would mistreat, humiliate and endanger people who are fleeing repression, cruelty, and misery.”

The DeSantis administration has said Crist is mischaracterizing the plan, noting that the busing program is directed toward people entering the country illegally and not those who are fleeing a dictatorship, such as Cuba’s, and seeking asylum in the United States.

“It shows that they’re afraid of her. She’s a strong woman. She’s Hispanic. She’s from Miami-Dade. She’s bilingual. She’s brilliant. She was a special ed teacher. That’s a lot of greatness for what she can do. So, they’re trying to poke holes in it. It’s all junk.”

— Charlie Crist, pushing back on Republican criticism of his running mate.

