Miami-Dade Commission District 10 runner-up Martha Bueno stakes claim at possible District 11 appointment

Miami-Dade County Commission District 10 runner-up, Martha Bueno, tweeted on Thursday that she wants to be appointed to fill the seat representing District 11 just a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans to suspend or replace the current Commissioner, Joe Martinez.

As the Chair of Community Council for Area 11, and the runner up for Commissioner in D10, I believe I am the right person to be appointed to fill the vacancy Commissioner Martinez is leaving behind.@GovRonDeSantis I’m ready to hit the ground running. #BuenoForMiami https://t.co/xGSCfPa4so — Martha Bueno (@BuenoForMiami) September 8, 2022

Bueno, a Miami native and Libertarian, lost to Anthony Rodriguez by 34% of the votes in the District 10 Commission race. Bueno is a hemp farmer and cryptocurrency advocate and said after taking the time to run for District 10 and advocate for the community, she is the most qualified to be appointed to the position.

Martinez, the current County Commissioner for District 11, is facing charges of unlawful compensation. He is accused of accepting $15,000 in order to sponsor legislation to help a shopping plaza owner near his district. Martinez turned himself in on Aug. 30 at a Doral corrections facility and was released that afternoon. He could resign before being replaced or suspended, which would open the door for Miami-Dade Commissioners to appoint someone else or call for a special election.

Bueno said she reached out to Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ former Press Secretary on Twitter to discuss her interest in the District 11 seat. Pushaw has not responded to her message.

“Obviously, I took a large time out of my life to run for the seat, and I was disappointed with the results of not winning,” Bueno said. “I have been doing the work. I have been following it up. I have been tracking the corruption.”

While she isn’t in the bounds of District 11, Bueno has been the Vice Chair and Chair of the Community Council Area 11, so she is familiar with the community, she said.

Gov. DeSantis’ office did not respond for comment about other appointment applications or candidates for District 11.

“I think that I would do a great job at it. I think that it would be convenient for not just the Governor to have me there, but the people of District 11,” Bueno said.