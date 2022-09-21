Personnel note: Jim Boxold scales back at Capital City Consulting to join HNTB

Jim Boxold, a former Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), is stepping back from Capital City Consulting to become a vice president in the Southeast Division of HNTB.

Boxold will be responsible for helping advance transportation priorities and projects for HNTB clients throughout Florida. He has nearly two decades of state government experience, including his time as FDOT Secretary from 2014 to 2017.

“HNTB’s strength is built on understanding the needs of our clients and working with them to deliver the best-in-class service and solutions each and every time,” said Doug Allen, president of HNTB’s Southeast Division. “Jim’s years of service in state government, in diverse roles, will further strengthen the firm’s ability to deliver on the critical infrastructure programs and projects for the people of Florida.”

Boxold is making the move after five years as managing partner at Capital City Consulting, a firm led by Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace.

However, Boxold isn’t leaving the firm entirely. He will remain as an attorney “of counsel,” a reduction in duties compared to a partner or an associate. The arrangement will allow him to do more road-building and bridge-building while still helping CCC’s clients.

As FDOT Secretary, Boxold was responsible for 6,000 employees and managing the agency’s $10 billion budget. He oversaw record investment in the state’s highways, railways, airports and seaports, while implementing the largest work program in FDOT history. He spearheaded development of a new finance program to accelerate construction projects and streamline toll agency customer service functions.

Before his time with FDOT, Boxold began his career as a legislative director for Republican U.S. Rep. Porter Goss, who went on to become the first Director of the Central Intelligence Agency under President George W. Bush. Boxold also served Gov. Jeb Bush in the Office of Policy and Budget and later was the director of Cabinet affairs for the Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Boxold graduated from George Washington University and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners. He serves on the board of directors of Floridians for Better Transportation, and is a member of both the American Planning Association and the Florida Transportation Builders Association.