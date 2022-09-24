Salvation Army of Florida makes preparations for Tropical Storm Ian

The Salvation Army of Florida is making preparations for Tropical Storm Ian, which could become a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by the time it reaches the Florida peninsula.

The non-profit has 27 mobile feeding units ready to mobilize across the state as well as one field kitchen. The Tampa Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services’ 50,000-square-foot warehouse has bulk supplies on hand to initiate a major disaster response.

The storm is expected to make landfall someplace along the Florida peninsula on late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning next week as it continues to brew in the Caribbean Sea.

Heeding meteorologists, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Florida’s 24 southernmost counties counties Friday afternoon.

“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” DeSantis said. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

“Early next week, Ian is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall,” according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“While it is too soon to determine the exact magnitude and location of these impacts, residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend.