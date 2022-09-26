Feeding Florida prepared for immediate storm response to Hurricane Ian

The Feeding Florida network of food banks is prepared to provide statewide relief to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, the group announced Monday.

Feeding Florida partners with the Department of Emergency management to create a mass feeding team through 12 member food banks that are prepared to quickly mobilize in affected communities.

“We believe our response and recovery efforts are critical to helping impacted Floridians during times of need, including disasters,” said Feeding Florida Executive Director Robin Safley. “Our partnership with the Division of Emergency Management, our federal partner agencies, and our network of 12 Feeding America food banks will work toward ensuring that no Floridian is left without aid.”

Feeding Florida is the state’s largest hunger relief organization and the only food bank network with an active presence, providing ongoing community-based food distribution in all 67 Florida counties.

Feeding Florida prepares year-round for natural disaster response and recovery, including staging water and MREs (meals ready to eat) in locations across the state and regular meetings with Emergency Management teams and food bank employees. The group also has pre-planned reallocation efforts to provide immediate response to Floridians in areas impacted by a natural disaster.

Individuals in areas of concern can visit www.FloridaDisaster.org to make a plan and identify local emergency services.

“We are constantly assessing community needs and organizing our assets so we can offer assistance and basic supplies such as food, water, hygiene and paper products to those who might be affected,” Safley said. “Whether there are grey skies or blue skies, the Feeding Florida network is prepared to provide aid and make sure the needs of all Floridians are met.”

More information about Feeding Florida and its disaster response plans are available online.

Tropical Storm Ian is currently located southeast of Cuba, with hurricane watches in effect for portions of the Gulf coast of Florida including the Tampa Bay area and areas to the north and south.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration notes that “regardless of Ian’s exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week.”