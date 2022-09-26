Grover Norquist endorses Vern Buchanan’s tax plan

One of the nation’s most prominent fiscal conservatives is offering his imprimatur to a tax bill filed by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, is applauding the Longboat Key Republican’s bill to make tax cuts passed under former President Donald Trump permanent.

“This bill makes it clear that protecting the pro-growth tax cuts passed in 2017 remains a top priority for Republicans when they take back Congress,” Norquist said.

The bill would take provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that are set to expire in 2025 and permanently codify them in federal law.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act delivered the strongest economy America had seen before Democrats took power, raised taxes, and drove the economy into the ground,” Norquist said.

“Making TCJA permanent will lock in low taxes for American families of every income level and small businesses suffering through the highest levels of inflation in 40 years. The TCJA Permanency Act will help right the ship and get the American economy growing again.”

Buchanan crafted the bill with Republican staff for the House Ways and Means Committee, which he will likely Chair if Republicans retake a majority in the House. He worked with outgoing Ways and Means Ranking Republican Kevin Brady, who is not seeking re-election and who helped craft the original TCJA when it passed in 2017.

“In 2017, Republicans delivered the most comprehensive overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than three decades and achieved historic economic growth,” Buchanan said.

“Under the leadership of Leader Brady, we delivered historic tax relief to low and middle-income families and small businesses across all income levels. With Americans continuing to suffer under the weight of record-high inflation and an uncertain economic future, we need to provide some much-needed relief and certainty to hardworking families and ensure these tax cuts do not expire.”