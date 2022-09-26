September 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Grover Norquist endorses Vern Buchanan’s tax plan
Grover Norquist. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesSeptember 26, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden approves emergency declaration in 24 counties bracing for Tropical Storm Ian

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott, Marco Rubio urge Joe Biden to approve federal declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

FederalHeadlines

Val Demings leads congressional trip to oversee FEMA post-hurricane aid in Puerto Rico

grover_norquist3
The bill would make Donald Trump-era tax cuts permanent.

One of the nation’s most prominent fiscal conservatives is offering his imprimatur to a tax bill filed by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan. Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, is applauding the Longboat Key Republican’s bill to make tax cuts passed under former President Donald Trump permanent.

“This bill makes it clear that protecting the pro-growth tax cuts passed in 2017 remains a top priority for Republicans when they take back Congress,” Norquist said.

The bill would take provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that are set to expire in 2025 and permanently codify them in federal law.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act delivered the strongest economy America had seen before Democrats took power, raised taxes, and drove the economy into the ground,” Norquist said.

“Making TCJA permanent will lock in low taxes for American families of every income level and small businesses suffering through the highest levels of inflation in 40 years. The TCJA Permanency Act will help right the ship and get the American economy growing again.”

Buchanan crafted the bill with Republican staff for the House Ways and Means Committee, which he will likely Chair if Republicans retake a majority in the House. He worked with outgoing Ways and Means Ranking Republican Kevin Brady, who is not seeking re-election and who helped craft the original TCJA when it passed in 2017.

“In 2017, Republicans delivered the most comprehensive overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than three decades and achieved historic economic growth,” Buchanan said.

“Under the leadership of Leader Brady, we delivered historic tax relief to low and middle-income families and small businesses across all income levels. With Americans continuing to suffer under the weight of record-high inflation and an uncertain economic future, we need to provide some much-needed relief and certainty to hardworking families and ensure these tax cuts do not expire.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFeeding Florida prepared for immediate storm response to Hurricane Ian

nextAl Lawson campaign makes ‘code red’ fundraising pitch to ditch Neal Dunn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories