September 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Colleges make different calls in Southwest Florida on when to cancel class
New College is in rarified company.

Jacob OglesSeptember 26, 20223min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Grover Norquist endorses Vern Buchanan’s tax plan

HeadlinesInfluence

Prepare, don’t panic, Gov. DeSantis says as Hurricane Ian inches closer

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warns residents to ‘go’

image013
Sarasota Colleges largely called off class, but further south, officials are monitoring the storm.

Colleges and universities in Southwest Florida have made differing calls on when or whether to close classes down.

In the Sarasota area, New College of Florida announced it would cancel classes as of 10 a.m. on Monday, and that will continue through Friday. As Hurricane Ian tracks toward Tampa Bay in the latest forecasts, school officials said the decision came after a hurricane watch was called for the area.

The decision came shortly after the University of South Florida canceled all classes for the week at all campuses, including its Sarasota-Manatee campus.

Ringling College of Art and Design announced it will shut down its data center beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday. All classes have been canceled all week and the Ringling campus will close as of Tuesday at noon.

State College of Florida, however, is continuing normal operations on Monday. A decision will be made at 6 p.m. as to whether classes will resume as normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, based on forecasts at the time.

Further south, where there appears to be less risk of a direct hit from Ian, colleges and universities are continuing to monitor the situation.

Florida Gulf Coast University announced all classes and campus activities will continue as planned on Monday. But the school expects to make announcements about the following day in a 2 p.m. email blast to its campus community.

Florida SouthWestern College is also allowing all classes and campus activity to proceed as normal today, and will announce any developments on its FSW Alert system as they occur.

At Hodges University in Fort Myers, classes continue as normal Monday, but a decision has already been made to close down campus for Tuesday and Wednesday. University officials expect to re-open on Thursday. Online classes will continue as planned.

The latest developments around Hurricane Ian are being reported by Florida Politics statewide.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPrepare, don’t panic, Gov. DeSantis says as Hurricane Ian inches closer

nextGrover Norquist endorses Vern Buchanan's tax plan

One comment

  • Charlie Crist

    September 26, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    “Category 50 tropical smoothie coming. Great week to go boating.” – Tom Trump

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories