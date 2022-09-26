Uber to offer free rides to shelters in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian

Uber will offer free trips to and from hurricane shelters in Tampa Bay.

The ride-share company announced it will cover round-trip travel costing up to $30 each way to and from state-approved evacuation shelters. The offer is available for shelters in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties. A list of approved shelters throughout the state of Florida can be found here.

The offer comes as Hurricane Ian forecasts show the storm barreling toward Florida as a major hurricane with Category 3 force or greater. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm could make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, and several models show the storm heading toward Tampa Bay.

Even if the storm doesn’t directly hit the region, meteorologists and emergency response officials say the hurricane will almost surely generate life-threatening storm surge. The Center’s key messages show those living between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers face the greatest storm surge risk.

Local government officials are expected to designate evacuation zones based on forecasts over coming days.

Rides will be available for longer trips, but the maximum discount that will be applied will be $30, according to the company.

Individuals can take advantage of the service by opening the Uber app and using a regular account. Users should scroll down to promotions, then tap to add the promotional code “IANRELIEF” to use the discount.

For regular Uber users, driver-partner earnings will not be affected.

The promotion will only apply for rides requested to or from shelter locations. The promotional code must be used before the ride is requested in order for it to apply.

Discounts will not apply to tips.

Other discounts and promotions normally available through the Uber app can not be used in conjunction or combination with this promotion.

Uber states there will be limited availability for the promotion.