September 26, 2022
UCF cancels classes, activities Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: University of Central Florida's Pegasus seal, as the tradition is told a students who step on the seal will never graduate from UCF, as seen on October 28, 2017.

But a football game on Saturday will proceed as planned.

The University of Central Florida (UCF) is canceling classes Wednesday through Friday. The decision came as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida.

Other schools on Florida’s west coast have already canceled classes in light of the storm. The University of South Florida will not hold classes for Monday through Thursday. Other schools in Southwest Florida canceled classes starting Monday or plan to do so later this week.

UCF, a Central Florida school located farther inland, had been closely monitoring the storm and ultimately held activities and classes as normal on Monday. But the school announced Monday afternoon that all classes would be canceled from Wednesday through Friday, and that the university’s regular operations will close Wednesday and Thursday.

Operations should resume on Friday, but classes will not take place until Saturday at the soonest.

That does mean the school will conduct normal business, including classes on Tuesday even as the storm bears on the coast.

“Though uncertainty remains in the latest forecasts, we are making this decision based on the expectation of inclement weather, including possible tropical storm force winds and widespread rain, in Central Florida later this week,” reads an email to the campus community. “All academic assignments, including for all classes with online components, are suspended beginning Wednesday, Sept. 28, until classes resume.”

The latest forecasts at the time the decision was made showed the storm potentially headed toward Tampa Bay but moving in a north-northeast direction. It remains unclear if the storm will directly impact the Orlando area.

Housing on campus will remain open, though students who can safely return to their family home may still do so.

“Due to the storm, comforts such as power, wi-fi, and police and medical assistance may be limited, and dining, study and recreation locations will be closed,” the website states. “Students who need to purchase additional food or supplies can ride grocery shuttles Tuesday from the main and Downtown campuses to nearby Publix stores.”

School officials anticipate a home football game scheduled for Saturday will proceed as planned. However, family activities scheduled on campus for Friday have been canceled.

Essential workers on campus will continue to operate on campus.

