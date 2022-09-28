Gov. DeSantis lauds Joe Biden in chat with Sean Hannity

Proving that even the most partisan politics fall by the wayside when a hurricane is coming, Ron DeSantis had nothing but good things to say about President Joe Biden during a Tuesday night interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Well, Sean, you know, what I said today is that my phone line is open. When people’s lives and their property are at risk like this, we all need to work together regardless of party lines,” DeSantis said.

“It’s my sense that the administration wants to help,” DeSantis added. “I think they realize that this is a really significant storm and there’s a lot of people that, you know, we’re working with the locals. We work very well with them. And of course at the state level. But we really need everyone working together to make people have their needs tended to.”

The comments on Hannity come after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that DeSantis and Biden had talked.

“President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian,” Jean-Pierre tweeted. “The President and the Governor committed to continued close coordination.”

DeSantis had indicated a willingness to talk to Biden, dropping the antagonistic rhetoric he’d used toward the President since shortly after the two worked together in the aftermath of the historic building collapse in Surfside.

“I’m happy to brief the president if he’s interested in hearing what we’re doing in Florida,” DeSantis said at a press conference Tuesday.

“My view on all this is like, you’ve got people’s lives at stake, you’ve got their property at stake and we don’t have time for pettiness,” he continued. “We’ve got to work together to make sure we’re doing the best job for them, so my phone line is open.”