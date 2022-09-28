September 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis lauds Joe Biden in chat with Sean Hannity
Ron DeSantis. Image via Fox News Channel

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 27, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville City Council OKs final budget of Lenny Curry era

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida officials say ‘time is now’ to evacuate for coastal residents in Ian’s path

2022Headlines

Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida election deadline

Ron Desantis - Fox News
"It's my sense that the administration wants to help."

Proving that even the most partisan politics fall by the wayside when a hurricane is coming, Ron DeSantis had nothing but good things to say about President Joe Biden during a Tuesday night interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Well, Sean, you know, what I said today is that my phone line is open. When people’s lives and their property are at risk like this, we all need to work together regardless of party lines,” DeSantis said.

“It’s my sense that the administration wants to help,” DeSantis added. “I think they realize that this is a really significant storm and there’s a lot of people that, you know, we’re working with the locals. We work very well with them. And of course at the state level. But we really need everyone working together to make people have their needs tended to.”

The comments on Hannity come after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that DeSantis and Biden had talked.

“President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian,”  Jean-Pierre tweeted. “The President and the Governor committed to continued close coordination.”

DeSantis had indicated a willingness to talk to Biden, dropping the antagonistic rhetoric he’d used toward the President since shortly after the two worked together in the aftermath of the historic building collapse in Surfside.

“I’m happy to brief the president if he’s interested in hearing what we’re doing in Florida,” DeSantis said at a press conference Tuesday.

“My view on all this is like, you’ve got people’s lives at stake, you’ve got their property at stake and we don’t have time for pettiness,” he continued. “We’ve got to work together to make sure we’re doing the best job for them, so my phone line is open.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville City Council OKs final budget of Lenny Curry era

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Uber expands free rides to shelters in Tampa Bay, Southwest Florida during Hurricane Ian

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more