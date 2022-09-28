September 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Congressional delegation calls on Joe Biden to declare Ian a major disaster for all of Florida
Joe Biden makes a preemptive disaster declaration.

Jacob OglesSeptember 28, 20223min3

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Feds: No immigration status scrutiny for those seeking Hurricane Ian relief

APoliticalHeadlines

New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee Co., Charlotte Co., Naples under curfew following widespread flooding, looting

president-biden-declares-state-emergency-tropical-storm-ian-barrels-toward-florida
The letter supports a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of Hurricane Ian making landfall.

The entire Florida congressional delegation called upon President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster for all Florida counties.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott lead a letter signed by all 26 sitting House members representing Florida. It supports a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis for the President to issue a declaration that covers all of Florida.

“We write in support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration due to Hurricane Ian, which is currently causing catastrophic conditions as a Category 4 major hurricane,” the letter reads.

“Hurricane Ian’s historic size, sustained winds and dangerously slow pace, which stand to affect virtually the entire state, will produce significant flooding, massive power outages and widespread damage throughout Florida. As such, we request that you promptly approve Governor DeSantis’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration for all of Florida’s 67 counties.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall around 3:05 p.m. in Captiva by Cayo Costa in Lee County. The National Hurricane Center measured sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, making it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

In advance of the storm reaching Florida, Biden approved an initial request from DeSantis to declare a state of emergency in 24 Florida counties most at risk. That guarantees federal reimbursements through FEMA for at least 75% of costs associated with storm response.

The eye of the storm continues to move across the state and is not expected to leave the shore on Florida’s east coast until Thursday.

“This historic hurricane will continue to impact the state for some time, and the full extent of damage will not be known for days,” the letter reads. “However, approving this declaration request will allow Floridians to be better prepared for the recovery phase. As such, we urge you to approve the State of Florida’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which will provide the assistance necessary for our constituents to recover and rebuild.

“Floridians are incredibly resilient, and with cooperation at all levels of government, we will rebuild stronger than ever. Thank you for your prompt attention to this important matter.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHurricane Ian to weaken but strike Atlantic Coast as strong tropical storm

nextLast Call for 9.28.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

3 comments

  • Tom

    September 28, 2022 at 5:37 pm

    In you have an airplane, get it out of the hanger and get it up in the air. It’s at risk on the ground.

    Reply

  • Tjb

    September 28, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    Governor DeSantis I can’t find property insurance. I need help now. One company offered me insurance at double what I paid last year, but as today they dropped out of the Florida market. Help me Ron to find affordable insurance before the next hurricane.
    We all know that President Biden will help. He will provide aid for all Floridians and not just Florida Republicans.

    Reply

  • Harsh Truths

    September 28, 2022 at 6:01 pm

    Ian is not a storm to be declaring ALL OF FLORIDA a major disaster zone.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Gov. DeSantis warns SW Florida to shelter in place, brace for Hurricane Ian

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more