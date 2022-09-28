Jacksonville passes on mandatory evacuations for Ian as track moves south

With Hurricane Ian set to make landfall in the southwest part of the state, Jacksonville will not order mandatory evacuations.

“Based on the current trajectory of Hurricane Ian, I will NOT BE ISSUING MANDATORY EVACUATIONS at this time,” tweeted Mayor Lenny Curry, confident that his county would be spared the destruction certain to hit much of the rest of the state.

Despite qualified local optimism that the city of Jacksonville would dodge the worst, Duval County is still under a state of emergency and a tropical storm warning.

Curry spoke Wednesday about the importance of otherwise gearing up for sustained tropical storm winds and potentially flooding rains, even with the storm expected to exit the state near Daytona.

Tropical storm winds will likely begin Wednesday night into Thursday morning across Duval County and points south. Rain will spread Wednesday from the south, with gusts picking up through Friday. Flood-prone areas are likely to flood yet again, especially at high tide.

According to the most recent guidance from the National Weather Service, Jacksonville has a 46% chance of tropical storm winds, with a likelihood of 59% at Mayport.

The Legends Center, Lavilla and Landrum Middle Schools, and Atlantic Coast High will be open Wednesday evening for those who need emergency shelter.

Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach are under states of emergency, and Atlantic Beach will follow.

Duval County Public Schools are closed through Friday as the storm approaches. Wednesday was to be an early dismissal day for the district, but the decision to cancel was made late Tuesday afternoon.

Florida State College at Jacksonville and Jacksonville University will close Wednesday through Friday.

Schools will also be closed in Baker, Bradford, Clay, and Putnam counties Wednesday through Friday. Nassau County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday but with no after-school activities Wednesday ahead of the storm’s predicted approach.

JEA assured its 2,000 employees were ready for storm recovery after high winds receded, with over 300 mutual aid crews headed to the county. Power restoration will come to critical infrastructure first, said CEO Jay Stowe.