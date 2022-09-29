Tampa International Airport to resume operations Friday morning

Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations on Friday at 10 a.m. following closures due to Hurricane Ian.

According to an announcement, airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities Thursday morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm, which ravaged the region just south of Tampa Bay.

The airport originally declared it would be suspending all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday as the region prepped for impacts from Hurricane Ian. The airport halted all commercial flights, but cargo and military aircraft were allowed to continue. Airport CEO Joe Lapano, alongside 120 employees, rode out Hurricane Ian at the airport.

The Friday morning reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport time to take necessary steps for the safe resumption of business. That includes bringing back aircraft that had to be removed ahead of the hurricane, as well as required staff.

Parking facilities, the Rental Car Center and TSA Security Checkpoints will be open Friday morning for departing passengers who arrive early for their flights. With high passenger volumes expected, passengers are urged to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their scheduled departure.

“We feel very lucky to have come out on the other side of this largely unscathed and are eager to restart operations after such a fraught and anxious week,” Lopano said in a statement. “We can now continue serving as an important resource for our travelers and community, and begin helping our fellow Floridians in their time of need.”

The airport recommends that passengers check with their airlines for the latest information on flight status. The airport is still closed Thursday in preparation for Friday’s reopening.

Airport officials will be providing additional updates on their Twitter page.